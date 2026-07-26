Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,441 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,321 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Omnicell worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicell by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock worth $71,985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock worth $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $41.00 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

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About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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