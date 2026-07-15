Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,564 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,233 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $173,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $171.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $291.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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