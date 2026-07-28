Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 95,349 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,797 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Energizer worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Energizer by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Energizer by 287.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,106 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 81,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $1,320,433.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,106,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,988,412.32. This represents a 1.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 378,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,391 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The company had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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