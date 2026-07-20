Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aris Mining Co. $ARIS

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,503,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,835,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Aris Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its position in Aris Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 11,800 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company's stock.

Get Aris Mining alerts: Sign Up

Aris Mining Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Aris Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.48 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aris Mining from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aris Mining

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aris Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aris Mining wasn't on the list.

While Aris Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here