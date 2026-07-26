Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,505 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Interparfums worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $30,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth $19,313,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,201 shares of the company's stock worth $57,956,000 after purchasing an additional 202,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,526 shares of the company's stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company's stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,239 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Interparfums from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interparfums currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.00.

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Interparfums Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $128.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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