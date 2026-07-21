Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,513 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,573,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 176,463 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 319,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,671,000.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Further Reading

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