Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,606 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Coinbase Global worth $57,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,434,200. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy.

Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth.

The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow.

Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue.

Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits.

Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits. Negative Sentiment: The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability.

The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase also announced layoffs and an AI-driven restructuring, underscoring cost pressure and a tougher demand backdrop for its core business.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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