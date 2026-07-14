Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,768,594 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.90% of Hilton Worldwide worth $2,007,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,795,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,866,000 after buying an additional 261,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $322.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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