Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,784 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 46,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of XPO worth $50,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in XPO by 3,005.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,884 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 32,793 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in XPO by 29.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 467.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,061 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company's stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.85. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $232.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens raised shares of XPO to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.57.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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