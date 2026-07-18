Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,243 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of HF Sinclair worth $53,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE DINO opened at $88.56 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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