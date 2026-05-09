Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 152,774 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $51,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,874,283 shares of the company's stock worth $81,089,000 after acquiring an additional 445,449 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 41.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,778 shares of the company's stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 945,303 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $35,124,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,091,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 267,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 95.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 297,895 shares during the last quarter.

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Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:CON opened at $23.99 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $569.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $553.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent's payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Here are the key news stories impacting Concentra Group Holdings Parent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Earnings report reference

Concentra reported Q1 EPS of $0.40, topping the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue of about $569.6 million also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. BusinessWire release

The company raised FY 2026 guidance and now sees revenue of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Dividend and guidance release

Concentra declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns and adding another favorable catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and presentation likely provided additional detail on operating trends and the updated outlook, but no major negative surprise was indicated in the available headlines. Transcript

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent NYSE: CON is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

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