Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,223 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,969 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 34,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of BWX Technologies worth $48,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 29,292 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $199.66. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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