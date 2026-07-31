Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,604 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Revolve Group worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 435,437 shares of the company's stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 288,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,598 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 797,389 shares of the company's stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revolve Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.3%

RVLV opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.84 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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