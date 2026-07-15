Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 41,555 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Corteva worth $279,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Corteva by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 17,026,221 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,675,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,001,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6,527.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,148,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,709 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Corteva by 78,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,615,779 shares of the company's stock worth $175,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Corteva by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,415,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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