Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 58,459 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,459 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of H World Group worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in H World Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 889.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

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H World Group Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $40.47 on Friday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.13. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H World Group

H World Group Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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