Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,970,218 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,970,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,457,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,455,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,619,919 shares of the company's stock worth $1,817,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,209,246 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,345 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,292,364 shares of the company's stock worth $851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,676,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0%

VICI stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 76.83% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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