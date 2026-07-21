Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,148 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,941 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 80,148 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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