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Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Winmark logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group acquired 14,371 Winmark shares worth approximately $6.14 million, giving it a 0.40% stake; institutional investors collectively own 73.32% of the company.
  • Winmark reported quarterly EPS of $2.81, missing estimates of $3.14, while revenue of $21.97 million exceeded expectations of $21.67 million. The stock opened at $341.91, well below its 12-month high of $527.37.
  • Winmark declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, representing a $4.08 annualized payout and a 1.2% yield. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,371 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Winmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $75,656,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,018 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 96,314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,822 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,386 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,361,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Winmark Trading Up 2.8%

WINA stock opened at $341.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.52. Winmark Corporation has a twelve month low of $330.63 and a twelve month high of $527.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.13.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.67 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 99.47% and a net margin of 47.09%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Winmark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on WINA

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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