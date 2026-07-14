Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746,404 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $685,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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