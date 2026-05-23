Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 14,623 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,554 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $641.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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