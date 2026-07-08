Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 77,011 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,612 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,011 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises about 0.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $113,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in ExxonMobil by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $65,809,000 after buying an additional 119,840 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.70.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The company has a market cap of $587.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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