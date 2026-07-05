Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,381 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 42,157 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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