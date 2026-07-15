Private Advisor Group LLC Has $766,000 Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,790 shares of the company's stock after selling 403,432 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Ondas were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter worth $71,202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920,071 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ondas by 1,325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,267,000 after buying an additional 4,247,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ondas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

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Ondas Price Performance

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ondas

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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