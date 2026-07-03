Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 17,848 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,986,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in AbbVie by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.81.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $260.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.63 and a 52-week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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