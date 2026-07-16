Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,247 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $348.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $566.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average is $358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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