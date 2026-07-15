Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,118 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in MongoDB were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MongoDB by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,100 shares of the company's stock worth $300,120,000 after acquiring an additional 614,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in MongoDB by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

MongoDB Stock Up 2.0%

MongoDB stock opened at $344.67 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.47 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.54, a PEG ratio of 1,218.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock's 50 day moving average is $334.20 and its 200 day moving average is $325.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $400.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total value of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $538,782.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,444 shares in the company, valued at $8,754,008.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,352,858. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here