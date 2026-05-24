Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $5.90 Million in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Regal Rexnord accounts for 0.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.3%

RRX stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $127.96 and a 52-week high of $236.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $198.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Regal Rexnord's payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $215,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,681. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.85, for a total transaction of $277,363.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,816.55. This represents a 19.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $5,545,547 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation NYSE: RRX is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company's operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regal Rexnord, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regal Rexnord wasn't on the list.

While Regal Rexnord currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here