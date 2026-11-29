Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,341 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Private Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,901,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Independent Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC now owns 188,200 shares of the company's stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the company's stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $412.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.94.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 95.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 24,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $3,827,442.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 638,671 shares in the company, valued at $100,973,885.10. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 253,319 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $37,179,629.63. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $944,062,506.66. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock worth $217,210,563. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $255.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Latest Palantir Technologies News

Here's some of the latest news about PLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. The Motley Fool article: A Palantir Co-Founder Bought $122 Million of the Stock

Peter Thiel reportedly bought about $122 million of PLTR shares under a trading plan. The purchase may bolster investor confidence, though it was prearranged and CEO Alex Karp also sold shares during the period. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Barchart article: Analysts Raise Palantir Revenue, FCF and Stock Price Targets

Analysts have raised revenue, free-cash-flow forecasts and price targets, citing Palantir’s growth outlook. The company’s recent quarterly revenue growth was exceptionally strong, adding support to expectations for continued demand. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key risk: some commentary argues the stock leaves little room for execution missteps, while competition from AI providers such as Anthropic and concerns about bookings could weigh on sentiment. TipRanks article: Palantir Stock Has No Room for Error at This Valuation

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, managing and analyzing data. Founded in 2003, the company serves government agencies and commercial organizations that use its software to support operational decision-making and other data-intensive work. Its products include Palantir Gotham, used primarily by government and defense organizations; Palantir Foundry, which helps businesses bring together and work with operational data; and Palantir Apollo, a platform for deploying and managing software across different environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report