Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,167 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.5% of Private Trust Co. NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Oracle by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after buying an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 921.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after buying an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

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Oracle Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $178.44 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $513.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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