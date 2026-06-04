Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 3,093.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $343.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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