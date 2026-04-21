Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae bought 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.19 per share, with a total value of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,040,972.83. This trade represents a 32.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.07.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

KKR opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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