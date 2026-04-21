Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in TPG Inc. $TPG

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,900 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 109,020 shares during the quarter. TPG accounts for 1.0% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TPG worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPG by 268.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 252.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 54.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $628.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. TPG's revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from TPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. TPG's dividend payout ratio is presently 554.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPG shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of TPG from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TPG to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TPG from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $56.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.00.

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TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

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