Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,162 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 902.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 0.3% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 944.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.4%

Netflix stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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