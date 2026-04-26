ProCore Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,883 Apple Inc. $AAPL

ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,883 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of ProCore Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Apple by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 65,833 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $17,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 425.1% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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