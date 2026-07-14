Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here