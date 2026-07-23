Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $255,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here