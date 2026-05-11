Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3,791.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. The stock has a market cap of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,715 shares of company stock worth $39,702,904. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here