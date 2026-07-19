Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,823 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PG opened at $149.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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