Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 525.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,280 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 486,676 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.40 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $170.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a market cap of $333.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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