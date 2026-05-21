Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,223 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.02. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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