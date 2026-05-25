Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,823 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Wealthquest Corp's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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