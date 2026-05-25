Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,127 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Glenview Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE PG opened at $144.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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