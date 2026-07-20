Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,553 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $150,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Article title

Procter & Gamble’s long dividend track record remains a key support for the stock, with the company having raised its payout for 70 consecutive years, reinforcing its status as a dependable income name. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Article title

JPMorgan kept an rating on PG while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164, signaling continued upside expectations from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Article title

Some commentary says PG still screens as undervalued and could benefit from planned cuts to as many as 7,000 non-manufacturing roles, which may improve margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Article title

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, but the changes were minimal and its full-year FY2026 forecast still matches consensus. Neutral Sentiment: UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Article title

UBS said consumer-staple companies likely had another “tricky” quarter, which suggests a challenging operating backdrop for PG and peers rather than a company-specific setback. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being pressured by a broader risk-off move and weakness in equities, including a selloff in growth/AI-related names that has pushed some investors back toward defensive stocks like PG. Article title

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.84 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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