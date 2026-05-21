Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 187.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PG opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.02. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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