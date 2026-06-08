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Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capital World Investors reduced its Procter & Gamble stake by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 342,457 shares and leaving it with 4.4 million shares valued at about $630.8 million.
  • Procter & Gamble reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.59 beating estimates, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $21.24 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, putting the annualized yield at about 3.0%.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on PG, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $161.06, though several firms recently trimmed their targets. Separately, recent positive headlines included unusual call option activity and company community/disaster-response partnerships that may support sentiment.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Procter & Gamble.

Capital World Investors lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 342,457 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $630,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.
  • Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $146.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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