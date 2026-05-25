Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,842 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,017 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.50 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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