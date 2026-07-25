Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,258 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

PG opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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