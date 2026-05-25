Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,908,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,087 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,563,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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