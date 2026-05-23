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Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its Procter & Gamble stake by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 10,762 shares and leaving it with 1,135 shares valued at about $163,000.
  • Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, though revenue of $21.24 billion came in slightly below estimates. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, implying a 3.0% yield.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive on PG, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $161.06, even as several firms trimmed their targets recently.
  • Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

PG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.95. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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