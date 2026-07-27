Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,704 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Procter & Gamble worth $516,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.76. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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